Emmanuel Adebayor: Why I urged Thomas Partey to sign for Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that he urged Thomas Partey to sign for Arsenal in the summer transfer window because he felt that the north London club would be a good fit for the Ghana international.

Partey has been settling into life at The Emirates after the Gunners completed a deal to sign the midfielder from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last month.

The 27-year-old has already made a promising start at the north London club, with the midfielder having made four Premier League appearances for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The midfielder was widely praised for his fine performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United at the start of the month and he looks like he is having no problems adapting to the rigours of English football.

Now, former Arsenal star Adebayor has revealed that he urged Partey to sign for the Gunners ahead of the likes of Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the extended summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Adebayor said: “He told me that some clubs in England, namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others have shown interest in him and he needs advice.

“I advised him to go to Arsenal because I have had the opportunity to play there and I think it will be good for his development.

“Arsenal is more than a club, it is a family and I’m impressed with his performances so far in the Premier League.”

Arsenal, who lost 3-0 to Aston Villa last time out, are set to return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

