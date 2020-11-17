Arsenal handed Thomas Partey injury boost ahead of Premier League return – report

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is confident that his injury setback is not too serious, according to reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 17 November 2020, 00:15 UK
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their return to Premier League action this weekend, with reports claiming that Thomas Partey is confident that he will be back from his recent injury “soon”.

Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts, as reported by Metro, is claiming that the midfielder is feeling confident that he his injury is only minor and that he will be returning to action sooner rather than later.

Partey was substituted at half-time during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League at The Emirates before the international break after sustaining an injury in the first half.

The 27-year-old midfielder skipped international duty with Ghana as a result of the problem and stayed with the Gunners for further tests and treatment.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to face newly-promoted Leeds United, and Watts claims that Partey feels that he will be back in action “pretty soon”.

Partey – who has made a total of five appearances for Arsenal so far – earned lots of praise for his performance for the Gunners as they claimed a 1-0 victory at Manchester United before the international break.

The midfielder has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

