Tony Adams has admitted that he has already been highly impressed by Thomas Partey’s start to life as an Arsenal player.

The Ghana international has been settling into life at the north London side after the Gunners completed a deal to sign him from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last month.

The 27-year-old holding midfielder has been gradually introduced into the first team by Mikel Arteta, and he earned plenty of praise for his fine performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Partey will be hoping to establish himself as a key player in the Arsenal team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help the Gunners finish in the top four this term.

Former Arsenal captain Adams has been very impressed by what he’s seen from Partey in a Gunners shirt so far this season and he is tipping him to end up being an excellent signing for the club.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Adams said: “You’ve got presence, you’ve got a leader.

“His performance against Manchester United was phenomenal. For me, the best player on the pitch.

“He got around the pitch, he covered, he doubled up on the defending, he kept the lines very narrow.

“All the defensive principles of a holding midfield player were excellently done by this guy.

“I was really excited. Watching that game, for the first time in a long time, I went, ‘wow, hallelujah’.”

Partey picked up a minor ankle sprain during Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend and he pulled out of international duty with Ghana as a result.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip