Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Chris Sutton has criticised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s poor performances since the Arsenal striker signed a new long-term deal at the north London club.

The Gabon international put pen to paper on a new three-year contract on 15 September after Aubameyang scored 29 goals in 44 games in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 31-year-old centre-forward has only managed to score one goal in his last seven games in the Premier League, netting from the spot in a 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

Aubameyang scored in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Austrian side Rapid Wien in an otherwise disappointing start to the Premier League season for the Gunners captain.

Arsenal slumped to a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League fixture before the international break after Ollie Watkins netted twice in the second half following Bukayo Saka’s own goal.

Former Chelsea FC striker Sutton slammed Aubameyang’s performances since resolving his future at Arsenal.

“The worst [signing of the season]? We were all told that Arsenal tying down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be like a new signing and, after a lot of hullabaloo, he put pen to paper,” Sutton told The Mail.

“Since then, he’s scored once from the spot.

“If fans were at stadiums, he wouldn’t exactly have had them on the edge of their seats.”

Aubameyang has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers since his arrival at the north London side in a £56m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Gabon striker has scored 56 goals in 92 games in the Premier League over the past three and a half seasons at Arsenal.

Aubameyang will be looking to score his third Premier League goal of the season when Arsenal make the trip to Leeds United in their next top-flight fixture at Elland Road on Sunday 22 November.

Arsenal will face Norwegian side Molde in their next Europa League fixture on Thursday 26 November.

