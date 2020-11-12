Lee Dixon sends message to Arsenal about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang form

Lee Dixon says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs more help from his Arsenal team-mates after the Gunners captain’s alarming drop off in form.

The Gabon international has endured a slow start to the 2020-21 Premier League season despite ending the previous campaign with 29 goals in 46 games in all competitions.

Aubameyang has only netted twice in seven games in the Premier League so far this season, netting in a 3-0 victory over Fulham on the opening day of the campaign at Craven Cottage.

The 31-year-old hasn’t scored from open play in the Premier League since his goal in west London, although Aubameyang did net a winner from the penalty spot in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Aubameyang, who won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season alongside Liverpool FC duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, failed to register a shot on goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Former Arsenal defender Dixon reckons that Aubameyang needs more help and service from his Gunners team-mates to kick-start his 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

“You’re not getting the service, not getting the opportunities to score and the weight of goals is all on your shoulders… but some players relish it,” Dixon told talkSPORT.

“[Ian] Wrighty was one of those when, if he didn’t score for five minutes, he used to sulk. He enjoyed the responsibility of carrying a team.

“Ultimately you have to have goals from elsewhere and people have to chip in from other places just to relieve that.

“As a senior pro, you need to keep him bubbling in training because he’s going through a bit of a rough patch.

“He’s the guy who wins them games and you’ve got to keep him bubbling away and give him everything he needs in order to perform.

“That means chances on the pitch and getting the ball in the channels when he makes the runs. At the moment, there’s so much pressure on him because nobody else really in the team scores goals so that’s a big weight to carry.”

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal in a £58m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

The former AC Milan striker has scored 74 goals in 118 games in all competitions over the past four years or so.

Arsenal have made a mixed start to the Premier League season following a return of 12 points from eight games.

The Gunners have beaten Fulham, West Ham, Sheffield United and Manchester United, but Arsenal have lost to Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip