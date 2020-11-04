Garth Crooks raves about Arsenal signing Thomas Partey's display at Man United

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks lavished praise on Arsenal summer signing Thomas Partey after Sunday's 1-0 win at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 4 November 2020, 07:30 UK
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Garth Crooks has hailed Thomas Partey’s impact at Arsenal after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Manchester United.

The Ghana international started in the middle of the park alongside Mohamed Elneny to help Arsenal end their 14-year wait to secure a win at Old Trafford.

Partey dominated the midfield area to limit the impact of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba on the Premier League clash.

The 27-year-old showcased his ability to win the ball of opponents in threatening positions, while his displaying his passing range at Old Trafford.

Together, Elneny and Partey showed signs of a promising midfield partnership against a star-studded Manchester United midfield.

Partey’s performances for Arsenal since his £45m move to the north London side from Atletico Madrid have earned the summer signing comparisons to club legend Patrick Vieira.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks made the comparison in his assessment of Partey’s performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

“That was some performance by Thomas Partey at Old Trafford,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The Ghana international looks fit, strong and up for any battle – while his ability to intercept and break up the opposition’s play on Sunday was outstanding.

“Partey along with Mohamed Elneny, dominated Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

“I’ve not seen an Arsenal midfield duo dominate the centre of the park at Old Trafford so effectively since Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit. This is very worrying if you are a Spurs fan.”

Arsenal secured three points at Old Trafford thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty after Paul Pogba was penalised for a careless foul in the penalty area.

The Gunners had lost to Manchester City and Leicester City before their narrow victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford.

Arsenal will take on Solskjaer’s former club Molde in their next Europa League fixture at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa at The Emirates in their next Premier League game on Sunday night.

