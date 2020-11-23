Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Isco has informed Real Madrid of his desire to leave The Bernabeu in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid would be willing to listen to offers if potential suitors are willing to pay in the region of £45m for the Spanish midfielder.

According to the same story, Zinedine Zidane is prepared to allow Isco to leave the Spanish giants given his lack of playing time in the current campaign.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in the 28-year-old but the Premier League duo face competition from Serie A pair Juventus and AC Milan.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid would rather sell Isco in the upcoming transfer window than allow the Spanish midfielder to leave for nothing at the end of his current contract in 2022.

The article reveals that Real Madrid would be willing to allow Isco to initially move on loan before securing a permanent arrangement.

Isco has scored 51 times in 314 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at The Bernabeu, winning two La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and the Copa del Rey.

