Gary Neville raves about ‘fantastic’ Arsenal star during 1-0 win over Man United

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville heaped praise on the “fantastic” Gabriel Magalhaes after the defender helped Arsenal to claim a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Brazilian centre-half has been getting to grips with life in the Premier League after having signed for the Gunners from French side Lille back at the start of September.

The 22-year-old made his sixth Premier League start of the season for Arsenal against Manchester United at Old Trafford and he produced a calm and composed performance to help the north London side keep a clean sheet and take all three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 69th minute at Old Trafford as Mikel Arteta’s men bounced back to winning ways in the top flight.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was highly impressed by what he saw from Gabriel on Sunday afternoon as he picked him as his man of the match.

Speaking during his commentary of the game in the second half on Sky Sports, Neville said: :Arsenal’s defensive performance has been brilliant, from front to back but the back three have been good.

“Gabriel has been fantastic, so far I’d say he’s been the best player on the pitch, for me.

“Holding’s been good in the right centre-back position as well.

“He was brilliant, Mikel Arteta, in the way in which he set his team up. Aubameyang got the goal, which his team deserved.

“It leaves Manchester United in a desperate position, but he [Arteta] won’t care about that. He’s won the day, and deservedly so.”

Gabriel has scored one goal in eight appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome Aston Villa to The Emirates.

Before that, the north London side will take on Molde in the Champions League on Thursday night.

