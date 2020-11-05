Alan Shearer raves about ‘impressive’ summer Arsenal signing

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Gabriel Magalhaes since his transfer to Arsenal in the summer.

The Brazilian defender has been settling into life at the north London club after having signed for the north London side from French team Lille back in September in a deal believed to be worth around €30m.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal first team since his move and he has already notched up six Premier League starts for Mikel Arteta’s men, scoring one goal in the top flight.

Gabriel earned lots of praise for his solid performance for the north London side as Arsenal claimed an impressive 1-0 victory away to Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend.

The defender showed composure and calmness in the heart of the Gunners’ defence as he managed to keep the likes of Marcus Rashford at bay at Old Trafford, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the second half.

England legend Shearer picked Gabriel in his team of the week and explained why he has been so impressed by what he’s seen from the defender so far.

Shearer said: “[Gabriel] kept Manchester United’s twin threat of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood very quiet on a memorable afternoon for Arsenal. Another impressive signing.”

Shearer was also impressed by fellow new arrival Thomas Partey’s performance. “Partey was magnificent and looks to be developing a great partnership with Mohamed Elneny,” said Shearer. “He could prove to be a brilliant signing.”

Gabriel will be hoping to feature when Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday night.

