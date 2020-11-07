Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang raves about ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal midfielder

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the “unbelievable” Mohamed Elneny for Arsenal so far this season.

The Egypt international has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal midfield so far this season, and he produced a solid performance to help the Gunners to claim a 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.

The 28-year-old has started four games in the Premier League for the Gunners this term and he will be hoping to hold down a spot in the first-team alongside summer signing Thomas Partey.

Elneny is back at Arsenal after spending last season on loan to Besiktas, and Gunners forward Aubameyang has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the midfielder since his return to The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Aubameyang said of Elneny’s performance at Old Trafford: “It was also a fantastic performance in midfield from Mo.

“I think his loan spell was good for him – to go out and get some more experience. He came back with that experience and that’s really important too. How he’s been playing since he came back is just unbelievable.

“His sprint at the end of the game… I don’t know how he did that! That is the energy he has, that’s what we want as a team and everyone here really wants to play that way. We want to give everything, in every minute and that’s exactly what Mo is doing.

“He’s a funny guy Mo, and I think we are similar people. We are both always smiling and being positive, so when we get together it’s always funny – we laugh a lot. It’s really, really nice to be around him.”

Elneny will be hoping to start for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Aston Villa in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon before the international break.

The Gunners are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place and won the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta last term.

