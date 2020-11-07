Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: What I really think of Thomas Partey at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has heaped praise on Thomas Partey following his impressive start to life as an Arsenal player.

The Ghana international has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the north London side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last month.

Partey produced an impressive performance in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield last weekend when he helped the north London side to claim a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old will now be expecting to hold down a regular spot in the Arsenal team in the coming weeks and months as the north London side look to try and challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal forward Aubameyang has been delighted by what he has seen from the midfielder in an Arsenal shirt so far, and he is expecting big things from him moving forward.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Aubameyang said: “It was a great performance from the whole team [at Old Trafford] and it was great to see Thomas Partey play like that even though he’s not been here long.

“Off the pitch he’s a really humble guy and you can see that on the pitch as well because he really gives everything in the game.

“He is really simple and quiet, so humble, and we all really like him.

“He’s really funny too – sometimes he’ll do some jokes and we won’t be expecting it. So he’s settled in really quickly.

“On the pitch his strengths are his energy and the way he can stop counter-attacks and dangerous situations. That’s really important for us.”

Both Partey and Aubameyang will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday night with a home clash against Aston Villa.

The Gunners are aiming to finish in the top four this season after they came eighth and won the FA Cup last term.

