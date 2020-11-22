Marcelo Bielsa: What I really think of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Marcelo Bielsa praises Arsenal and Mikel Arteta ahead of the Gunners' trip to face Leeds United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 22 November 2020, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on Arsenal and the impact Mikel Arteta has had at The Emirates ahead of the Gunners’ trip to face Leeds United on Sunday.

The north London side have made a mixed start to the new Premier League season, with Arsenal currently down in the bottom half of the table.

Arteta’s side have won four and lost four of their opening eight games in the top flight this term, with the Gunners struggling to find consistency.

Arsenal were 1-0 winners at Old Trafford against Manchester United but then slumped to a disappointing 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at home before the international break.

The north London side will now aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Bielsa’s Leeds United side at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites are currently just two points behind Arsenal after an impressive return to Premier League football.

Leeds United boss Bielsa has been impressed by what he has seen from the Gunners this term and he is expecting a difficult test against the north London side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Bielsa said: “Arsenal are one of the best teams in the league.

“They have a manager who proposes a style which distinguishes the team. He’s a coach who wants his team to play as he projects.

“From a tactical point of view, if you watch Arsenal closely they show things that I have never seen in any other team.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 and they finished in eighth place last season.

