Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should consider making a move to re-sign Jack Wilshere on a free transfer, according to Darren Bent.

The midfielder is currently without a club after having left West Ham United in the summer transfer window, and he would be available on a free transfer.

Wilshere’s recent years have been plagued by injury troubles and the former Arsenal star is now on the lookout for a new club.

The midfielder, 28, came through the Arsenal academy and made 197 appearances for the Gunners before leaving the club on a permanent deal in July 2018.

Bent feels that Wilshere would be a great addition to the Arsenal squad on a pay as you play basis.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Bent said: “I hope he does return. Pay-as-you-play, Jack Wilshere. Why not?

“He’s got that creativity and I know he’d be hungry to go back to Arsenal, I know how much he loves the club.

“I’m not saying give him a normal contract, but on a pay-as-you-play, I’d take him back tomorrow.

“He’s only 28, a pay-as-you-play deal makes sense. Get Jack Wilshere back.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host Wolves at The Emirates.

The north London side are aiming to get back to winning ways in the English top flight after having been held to a goalless draw by Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League and won the FA Cup under Arteta last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip