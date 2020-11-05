Mohamed Elneny explains how Mikel Arteta helped Arsenal to beat Man United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mohamed Elneny has lifted the lid on how Mikel Arteta helped to inspire Arsenal to claim a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend.

The north London side produced an impressive away performance against the Red Devils as they claimed all three points at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended up scoring the winner for the visitors from the penalty spot in the second half as the Gunners bounced back from their defeat by Leicester City last time out.

Elneny produced an eye-catching performance in central midfield alongside summer signing Thomas Partey at Old Trafford on Sunday, and the Egypt international has now explained how Arteta’s tactics helped the Gunners to claim all three points.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Elneny said: “Arteta is very good at studying the opposition.

“He gave us instructions on how to close down the spaces against Manchester United before the game to avoid what happened to Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig recently.

“We are happy with the victory because we won for the first time at Old Trafford since 2006 and it comes after two consecutive losses against Manchester City and Leicester.

“I am happier about the performance and I thank all my teammates for the level they performed at. We came here to win all three points and nothing else.

“I am confident in my abilities, and I do not care about the identity of the opponent as much as doing the best I can and what is always required of me on the pitch.”

Elneny will be hoping to feature when Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against Aston Villa at The Emirates.

Before that, the Gunners will host Molde in their Europa League group-stage clash at The Emirates on Thursday night.

Arsenal, who are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, are aiming to try and challenge for a top-four finish this term after they came eighth last season.

