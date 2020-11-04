Rio Ferdinand makes admission about Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was disappointed to see Arsenal and not Manchester United sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Ghana international has been settling well into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from the Spanish side on transfer deadline day last month.

The 27-year-old earned rave reviews for his performance for the Gunners on Sunday at Old Trafford as he helped Arsenal to claim a 1-0 victory away to Manchester United.

Partey has been brought in to add some much-needed defensive nous to Arsenal’s midfield and it looks as though he will have no problems adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand admitted that he would have loved to see the midfielder join the Red Devils ahead of the Gunners.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “You have to say well played to Arsenal.

“Partey – what?! I said a while ago back in April or before that when I was talking about who United should buy – that was my guy!

“You have to give massive credit to [Mikel] Arteta and how they set-up. They absolutely pressured Manchester United, they pinned them back.

“They said: ‘We don’t even need to have the ball, we’re going to control this game without the ball’.

“They pinned them back and said: ‘you make the mistakes and we’ll feed off that.’

“United looked frustrated because they couldn’t get out. They didn’t get loads of big chances but Arsenal looked like the team that were on the front foot and were the aggressors in this game at Old Trafford.”

Partey will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against Aston Villa at The Emirates.

Arsenal currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table, but they are just two points behind third-placed Tottenham as things stand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip