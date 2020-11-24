Freddie Ljungberg praises ‘very good’ Arsenal star after Leeds United draw

Freddie Ljungberg singled out Bukayo Saka for special praise following his performance in Arsenal’s goalless draw at Leeds United on Sunday.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to play the final half-hour of the Premier League clash at Elland Road, after Nicolas Pepe was sent off for violent conduct in the second half.

Saka produced an impressive performance as he tried to help Arsenal to find the breakthrough against the Whites, but neither side were able to conjure a winner during the Premier League clash.

The left-sided attacker has been in good form for Arsenal this season, and he has started six of the Gunners’ nine games in the Premier League this term.

Former Arsenal hero Ljungberg was highly impressed by what he saw from Saka after he came off the bench against Leeds United on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Ljungberg said: “Leeds were very, very good today. They created a lot of chances. One of those should go in.

“But I thought Bukayo [Saka] was very good when he came on and could have nicked it towards the end there.

“Arsenal were maybe a bit lucky. But they almost got a goal and that was their plan after the red card.”

Arsenal are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, after having won just four of their opening nine games in the top flight this term.

The Gunners will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Wolves to The Emirates this weekend.

