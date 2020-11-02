Gary Lineker has his say on Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Man United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to describe Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester United as a “dreadfully dull” game as the Gunners bounced back to winning ways.

The north London side headed into the game looking to return to winning ways following the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in their most recent top-flight outing.

Mikel Arteta’s men produced a calm and composed performance at Old Trafford as they managed to keep the home side at bay for most of the encounter.

After a goalless first half, Arsenal took the lead in the 69th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted his penalty from the spot after Paul Pogba carelessly brought down Hector Bellerin in the box.

Arsenal then held firm and prevented Manchester United from finding an equaliser as Arteta’s men moved up into eight place in the Premier League table.

England legend Lineker was watching the game but he felt that it wasn’t the most entertaining of encounters.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Lineker wrote: “Dreadfully dull game but a first Premier League win at Old Trafford for @Arsenal in 14 years.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour was clearly happy to see Aubameyang net the winner. He tweeted: @Aubameyang7 do do do doodo @Aubameyang7 do do doooodo. Get in well deserved.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday evening when they take on Aston Villa at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip