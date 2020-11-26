Nacho Monreal: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Nacho Monreal says he has been impressed by Mikel Arteta’s start to life as Arsenal boss, and he admits that he would have loved to play under the Spanish head coach.

The Spanish head coach was drafted in as the permanent replacement for Unai Emery at The Emirates late last year, and he steered the Gunners to FA Cup glory in his first campaign in charge.

Arteta has been tasked with helping Arsenal bounce back and finish in the top four this season after the Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification for the last few years.

Arsenal have made something of a mixed start to the new Premier League season, and they are currently languishing down in 12th place in the table after suffering four defeats in their first nine games.

Former Arsenal defender Monreal, however, believes that Arteta is the right man for the job, and he is backing the Spaniard to bring success to The Emirates.

Asked if he always saw Arteta as a manager, Monreal said: “Yes. You could see it. He was a leader, a captain. He expressed himself very well, spoke in every meeting, knowledgeably.

“He communicated well. He was doing his badges, telling us his vocation was coaching. He was bright, tactically he understood, he grasped everything.

“That said, so fast? No. I didn’t expect that. But he will have learned with [Pep] Guardiola. He’s brought fresh air and will grow more.”

He continued: “I would have loved to have played under Arteta.

“I spoke to Hector [Bellerin] about that. I had him as a team-mate and I would have loved to see him as a coach; there’s that curiosity in me.

“But I chose another path and came to San Sebastian. I’m happy for me and him because things are going well.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday when they host Wolves at The Emirates after their goalless draw with Leeds last weekend.

