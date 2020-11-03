Mikel Arteta discusses Thomas Partey’s display for Arsenal at Man United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he was thrilled by Thomas Partey’s performance for Arsenal during their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Partey started his second Premier League game for the Gunners at Old Trafford and produced a confident and assured performance as he helped the north London side to claim all three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty in the second half was all that ended up separating the two sides as the Gunners secured an important three points to move up the Premier League table.

The 27-year-old Ghana international has been settling in well to life at Arsenal after having signed for the north London side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last month.

Arteta was delighted by Partey’s performance but it was his side’s overall display against the Red Devils that pleased him the most.

Asked about Partey’s display after the game, Arteta said: “He was really good, but I don’t like to speak on individuals because they all contributed a lot.

“It was really hard to pick the team and it’s getting harder and harder, but I am glad that whoever I pick, they’re ready to give absolutely everything and play with a lot of courage.

“This is a massive factor for me because we played with no fear and believed in our style of play.”

Fellow summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes also produced a solid display in central defence for Arsenal to help the Gunners claim all three points.

Asked whether he expected Gabriel and Partey to look so good, Arteta replied: “Well, no, because I know how tough this league is and you cannot compare it to any other league in the world, but we try to pick certain characteristics in the profile of players that we want to find for our club, and I want to minimise the risk by looking and looking and making sure that they can contribute to what we’re trying to do.”

Arsenal will return to Europa League action on Thursday night with a home clash against Molde.

After that, the Gunners will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

