Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign teenager Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Website football.london is reporting that the north London side have concluded a deal to bring the 18-year-old to north London in the new year.

The same story says that the Gunners are open to the idea of loaning Rekik back to Hertha Berlin until the end of the season, although no decision has yet been made on that front.

Rekik is a left-sided centre-half and he has been assured by Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker that he will get to train regularly with the first team when he joins the Gunners, according to the same story.

He was born in the Netherlands and has previously played at youth level for clubs including Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV and Marseille.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their trip to face newly-promoted Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are aiming to get back to winning ways in the English top flight after the disappointment of their 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa before the international break.

Arsenal are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table.

