Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s win at Man United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)

Piers Morgan took to social media to praise Mikel Arteta after Arsenal claimed an impressive 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after their defeat by Leicester City last time out, and the north London side produced an impressive performance at Old Trafford as they claimed the three points.

After a goalless first half in which Arsenal enjoyed the better spells of possession, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Hector Bellerin was fouled by Paul Pogba in the box.

The Gunners then held firm for the rest of the game, with Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes both impressing in a solid defensive performance for the visitors.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was clearly delighted by what he saw from the Gunners, and he took to social media to praise Arteta after the game.

Posting on Twitter, Morgan said: “The Boss. God it feels so good to be competitive again. Thanks ⁦@m8arteta⁩.”

In an earlier tweet, the former Daily Mirror editor wrote: “BOOOOOOM! FT: 0-1. Great win, superb performance.. * First win at Old Trafford for 14yrs. * First away win vs Big 6 (if we can still call Utd that?) side for 6yrs. Congrats lads.. especially you ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩ (Aubameyang) & ⁦@biel_m04 (Gabriel Magalhaes).”

Arsenal will now turn their attentions back to the Europa League and their home clash against Molde on Thursday night.

The Gunners will then host Aston Villa in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip