Roy Keane opens up on new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Roy Keane has admitted that he was highly impressed by what he saw from the “outstanding” Thomas Partey during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Ghana midfielder has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last month.

Partey made his second Premier League start for Arsenal on Sunday as he helped the north London side to claim the three points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at Old Trafford.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended up scoring the winner from the penalty spot for the Gunners, after Hector Bellerin had been brought down by Paul Pogba in the box.

Partey, 27, produced a commanding performance in central midfield for Mikel Arteta’s men as the Gunners bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League.

And former Manchester United captain Keane was highly impressed by what he saw from the new Arsenal signing during his performance against the Red Devils.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane said of Partey’s performance: “Brilliant, I thought he was outstanding.

“We said before the game, this guy’s no mug, he’s played for a big club, he’s played in big competitions.

“We saw today, when you watch a player live that’s when you can judge a player. The more I look at him the more I wish he was in Man United’s midfield

“Big, strong, aggressive, obviously going back with Arsenal I had my battles with Patrick Vieira, I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s aggressive and he likes to pass it forward.

“He can deal with the ball, he looks comfortable on the ball, just small little details, composure, good first touch, retaining possession, that’s the name of the game.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Molde at The Emirates.

After that, the Gunners will face Aston Villa in the Premier League at home on Sunday evening.

