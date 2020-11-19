‘I’ve no doubt about it’: Willian makes prediction about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Willian is convinced that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has what it takes to end up being considered as one of the best managers in the world.

The Spaniard is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the club’s new manager following the sacking of Unai Emery towards the end of last year.

Arteta has made a promising start to his career at Arsenal, with the Spaniard having guided the Gunners to FA Cup glory and the Community Shield trophy since his appointment.

The Gunners are currently down in 11th place in the Premier League table after having made a stuttering start to the new campaign, winning four and losing four of their first eight top-flight games.

However, Brazil international Willian, who signed for the Gunners on a free transfer from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, believes that Arteta is destined for managerial greatness.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo, Willian said: “He’ll be a top manager, I’ve no doubt about it.

“The potential is there, as is the ambition. In a few years he’ll be considered one of the best managers in the Premier League – and the world.

“Obviously you must win trophies to be considered one of the best, and it will happen for him sooner rather than later.

“I’m impressed with the way he talks and explains his tactical thoughts – he’s quick to read the game and make adjustments when needed.

“It’s been fantastic to train under him so far and I’m learning a lot.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League.

The north London side are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table after their disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last time out.

