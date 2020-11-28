Ian Wright believes that it’s “fundamentally wrong” for Arsenal to be relying on Bukayo Saka so much due to his young age.

The 19-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, and he has been a regular fixture in the Gunners team this term.

Saka has scored one goal and has made one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season and he has been one of the brightest performers in the Gunner squad.

The teenager had to come off with a dead leg after having played around half an hour in Arsenal’s goalless draw with Leeds United last weekend.

And Gunners legend Wright believes that Arsenal have been relying too much on the youngster under Mikel Arteta this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by talkSPORT, Wright said: “He’s our most creative player at 19.

“When you look at it like that, there’s something fundamentally wrong when he has to play so frequently to help a team like Arsenal to win.

“We’re asking an 19-year-old to come off the bench, he’s just played three games for England, and now he’s injured. That’s too much pressure already.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Emirates.

The Gunners are aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, after having won just one of their last five outings in the top flight to leave them in the bottom half of the table.

