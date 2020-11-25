Ian Wright has talked up the importance of Bukayo Saka to the Arsenal team this season.

The 19-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta this term, with Saka having featured in seven of the Gunners’ nine games in the Premier League this season.

Saka has scored one goal and has made one assist in all competitions for the north London side so far this term, and he played 36 minutes of the goalless draw against Leeds United at the weekend before suffering an injury.

Arsenal legend Wright was impressed by what he saw from Saka when he came off the bench at Elland Road, and he thinks that the youngster has already proven himself as a key player for the Gunners this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “You like to think with the time he had, you think ‘can he take it there?’ that was his opportunity but we’re talking about an 18-year-old that we’re putting a lot on in terms of expectation for Arsenal.

“He’s come off the bench and was arguably our best creative player that we had on the pitch.

“As time goes on he’ll learn he could have maybe taken that a bit quicker but it was a chance that if Arsenal could have won the game with that you’d have said we got away with one.

“Hopefully he’s not too bad with the injury because we need him. You can see that. We need that guy.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Wolves at The Emirates.

The Gunners are currently languishing down in 12th place in the Premier League table and are seven points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta has been tasked with steering Arsenal back into the top four this season after they finished eighth last term.

