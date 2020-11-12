Arsenal are one of six clubs interested in highly-rated Sao Paulo striker Brenner, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website CalcioMercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 20-year-old Brazilian forward ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been alerted to Brenner thanks to the Brazilian forward’s prolific performances for Sao Paulo in the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking to add another young Brazilian talent to their squad after the Gunners signed Gabriel Martinelli in the summer of 2019.

CalcioMercato go on to claim that Brenner is attracting interest from Serie A trio Juventus, Lazio and AC Milan following his return of 15 goals in 25 games this term.

The Italian media outlet write that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Dutch side Ajax are also keeping tabs on the Sao Paulo centre-forward.

The report warns that Arsenal will have to meet Brenner’s contract release clause of £45m to win the race to sign the Sao Paulo prospect this summer.

According to the report, Sao Paulo could lower their asking price next summer in order to secure a handsome transfer fee for Brenner.

Brenner has netted 19 times in 55 games in all competitions over the past four years in the Sao Paulo first-team squad.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in their last Premier League game at The Emirates last weekend.

The Gunners will take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday 22 November.

