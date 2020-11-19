Arsenal linked with shock swoop to sign former Tottenham midfielder – report

Arsenal are being linked with a shock bid to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Inter boss Antonio Conte would like to swap Eriksen from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The same article states that the Serie A giants are ready to offload the Denmark international following his poor start to his San Siro career after his switch to Inter Milan from Spurs last January.

According to the same story, the Italian side want to secure a transfer fee in the region of £17m, which is the amount that Inter Milan paid Spurs for the 27-year-old in the 2020 January transfer window.

However, Corriere dello Sport don’t indicate whether Arsenal are interested in Eriksen despite Conte’s eagerness to offload the Inter flop less than 12 months after his arrival at the Serie A giants.

The report implies that the Gunners would be reluctant to sell Xhaka to Inter in a swap deal given the Switzerland international’s importance to the north London side.

Eriksen has failed to score a goal or make an assist in eight games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

The Danish midfielder netted 69 times in 305 games during his Tottenham career to build a reputation as one of the Premier League’s best creative midfielders.

Arsenal will make the trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip