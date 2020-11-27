Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Website ESPN is reporting that the Gunners have been presented with the opportunity to sign Eriksen from the Serie A giants after his poor impact at San Siro.

The same article states that Eriksen has fallen out of favour under Inter manager Antonio Conte to cast doubt on his future at the Italian side beyond the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Tottenham have ruled out the possibility of re-signing Eriksen from Inter but their local rivals Arsenal could make a move to sign the Denmark international.

ESPN claim that Eriksen would be open to move to Arsenal despite playing seven seasons at Spurs.

The report reveals that Inter Milan would be open to selling Eriksen in a deal worth less than the £16.9m that Serie A giants paid for the 28-year-old last year.

In fact, Arsenal could land the former Tottenham midfielder for a mere £12m, which would fit Mikel Arteta’s limited transfer budget, according to the report.

The article concludes by saying that Eriksen’s options could be limited given that Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Manchester City are all inundated with midfielders.

Eriksen has scored four goals in 33 games in all competitions for Inter Milan over the past year since his move to Inter from Tottenham last January.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip