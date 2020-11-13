Arsenal eye £80m double raid on RB Leipzig – report

Arsenal are considering a double swoop to sign RB Leipzig duo Ibrahima Konate and Christopher Nkunku, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by HITC, is reporting that the Gunners are eyeing a double raid on the Bundesliga club to sign Konate and Nkunku in a combined deal worth around £80m.

The same article states that Arsenal are interested in French centre-half Konate as a potential recruit to further improve Mikel Arteta’s backline following the arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in the summer.

According to the same story, the 21-year-old Konate has a contract release clause of €50m (£44m), which is almost double the price that the Gunners paid Lille for Magalhaes.

The report adds that Arsenal could sign Konate to secure a long-term right-sided defensive partner for Magalhaes to continue their quest to build a rock-solid defence.

Sport Bild go on to add that the north London side are also interested in Nkunku, 22, after the France Under-21 international’s impressive performances over the past season.

The article adds that the French midfielder is thought to be valued at around €40m (£36m), which means Arsenal would have to pay a combined £80m to sign both Konate and Nkunku.

The media outlet highlight that Arsenal were previously linked with Nkunku in the 2019 summer transfer window under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in their last Premier League game before the international break.

The Gunners will return to top-flight action with a trip to Leeds United on Sunday 22 November.

