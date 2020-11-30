Arsenal have two big concerns about signing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the Hungary international as a potential alternative to Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking for a cheaper option that Aouar after the Gunners refused to meet Lyon’s £55m asking price in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the north London side have earmarked Szoboszlai as a potential signing to add more creativity to their options in the middle of the park.

The Athletic go on to claim that Arsenal could sign the 20-year-old for as little as £23m thanks to a contract release clause in his current deal with the Austrian side.

The report reveals that the Gunners are concerned about the Hungarian’s ability to retain the ball as well as his defensive capabilities in the Premier League.

The media outlet add that Arsenal have reservations about Szoboszlai’s age and whether Mikel Arteta should target a more experienced midfield recruit.

The Hungarian playmaker scored 12 times in 40 games in all competitions for RB Salzburg last season to establish himself as an exciting midfield prospect.

The RB Salzburg star has already been capped 12 times by the Hungarian national team following his excellent performances in the Austrian Bundesliga.

