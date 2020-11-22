Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the Hungary international following the creative midfielder’s impressive performances in the Austrian top flight.

The same article states that Szoboszlai is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs after he was named the Austrian Bundesliga player of the season last term.

According to the same story, Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign the 20-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield options.

The Daily Mirror goes on to write that Szoboszlai has a contract release cause in the region of £23m.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal are hoping to sign the Hungarian playmaker by meeting his release clause in three yearly instalments rather than coughing up the entire fee at once.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners will face tough competition to sign the RB Salzburg midfielder given interest from RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Szoboszlai has scored two goals in three games in the Austrian Bundesliga so far this season.

The Hungary international has netted 22 times in 74 games in all competitions since his move to Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

Arsenal will take on Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip