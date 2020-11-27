Arsenal may have to adopt a new tactic in their bid to sign RB Salzburg playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Gunners are still interested in a swoop to sign the Hungary international ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have been tracking the 20-year-old Szoboszlai for the past two seasons and the Gunners have made attempts in the past to sign the Hungarian.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta faces competition to sign the promising RB Salzburg attacker from German side RB Leipzig and Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the same story, RB Leipzig have moved ahead of the Premier League duo in the race to sign the Hungarian attacker after the Bundesliga side offered to loan Szoboszlai back to RB Salzburg for the rest of the season.

However, Football Insider are reporting that Arsenal are now considering a fresh approach in their bid to sign Szoboszlai by looking to sign the Hungarian before loaning the talented playmaker back to the Austrian club until the summer.

Szoboszlai scored 12 goals and made 18 assists in the 2019-20 campaign to attract interest in the Hungarian midfielder.

The RB Salzburg star has netted three times in 12 games this season.

Arsenal will take on Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday night.

