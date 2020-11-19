Harry Kane responds to Piers Morgan’s questions above Arsenal move

Harry Kane has laughed off the suggestion that the Tottenham Hotspur striker could return to Arsenal in the future during an interview with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

The England international has established himself as one of the leading strikers in the Premier League over the past six seasons or so thanks to his prolific form at Tottenham.

Kane has consistently scored 18 goals or more in his last six Premier League campaigns but the 27-year-old hasn’t yet won any silverware at Tottenham.

The Walthamstow-born striker spent one year of his youth career at Tottenham’s bitter rivals Arsenal before the Gunners released Kane in 2002.

The England skipper ended up at Tottenham in 2004 before Kane made his debut for the north London side in the 2011-12 season.

Morgan is an outspoken Arsenal supporters and the TV host didn’t waste the opportunity to troll Kane about his brief history at the Gunners during an interview.

When the Arsenal shareholder asked about Kane returning to his roots by moving to The Emirates in the future, the Spurs striker said on Good Morning Britain:

“Absolutely not! No, we’re in a good spot at the moment so I’m happy [at Spurs].”

Kane has scored 13 times in 14 games in all competitions this season to help Spurs secure second place in the Premier League table ahead of the international break.

The England forward has forged a promising partnership with Son Heung-min in the Tottenham team in the current campaign.

Spurs will face a stern test of their Premier League title credentials on Saturday evening when Manchester City make the trip to north London.

