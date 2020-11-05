Ian Wright urges Arsenal to sign 22-year-old Ligue 1 star

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has urged Arsenal to continue their pursuit of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners have been regularly linked with a move to sign the French midfielder over the past year or so following Aouar’s prolific performances at Lyon.

Arsenal were credited with an interest in Aouar, 22, in the summer but the north London side ended up prioritising the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners brought in Partey in a £45m deal from Atletico to add some power and steel to Mikel Arteta’s midfield alongside Mohamed Elneny.

While Arsenal have struck a balance to their midfield since Partey’s big-money move to the Emirates Stadium, Arteta has a Mesut Ozil-shaped void to fill in a more advanced position behind the strikers.

Former Arsenal striker Wright encouraged the Gunners to continue their pursuit of Lyon playmaker Aouar ahead of the 2021 January transfer window.

“It is [important] because it’s something that’s continually labelled towards Arsenal, that they can’t beat the big-six teams,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“I think that was something that was a little while back now, not since [Arteta’s] been there.

“I think the mentality has changed, the culture in what he’s doing has changed, the intensity and the way he wants to play. It’s all changed, it’s a new Arsenal in what they’re trying to do going forward.

“If he can continue to improve, like players improve with his coaching, and then he’s then able to add to that with Aouar, who they’re trying to get in the midfield alongside Partey, then you’ve got someone who can create for the forwards.

“So it’s all looking good and winning games like this will only stand you in good stead and give confidence to the team.”

Aouar has netted 18 times in 103 games in all competitions over the past five seasons in the Lyon first team.

The French midfielder has already netted twice in six games in Ligue 1 this season, finding the back of the net against Marseille and Monaco.

Arsenal have made an impressive start to the Premier League season despite some blips against Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Leicester City.

The Gunners will take on Norwegian side Molde in the Europa League group stage on Thursday night.

Arsenal will take on Aston Villa at The Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday night.

