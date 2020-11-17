Jack Grealish would be an “amazing” addition to the Arsenal team, according to Gilberto Silva.

The England international has attracted regular interest from Manchester United over the past couple of seasons following Aston Villa’s return to the Premier League from the Championship.

Grealish scored seven goals and made five assists in the Premier League last season to help his boyhood club secure their top-flight status for another campaign.

The 25-year-old has been linked with Manchester City over the past few days, while Manchester United continued to be touted as a potential suitor.

Grealish has already netted four goals and has made five assists in seven games in the Premier League this season to make a bright start to the new campaign.

The England international produced a particularly devastating performance in Aston Villa’s 3-0 victory over Arsenal in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Former Gunners midfielder Gilberto believes Grealish would be a great addition to the Arsenal team.

“Grealish, amazing. It seems like he could be a player that Arsenal missed,” Gilberto told the Invisible Wall podcast.

“With his ability, he was one of the guys in the middle who can play beautiful football. He controls the ball, assists and can score goals.

“He is slightly different from Dennis Bergkamp, but he could be somebody for the future at Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta has already taken steps to improve the Arsenal midfield with the addition of Ghana international Thomas Partey in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Gunners haven’t managed to fill Mesut Ozil’s void in the Arsenal team but the north London side have been linked with a swoop to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal will make the trip to Leeds United in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

