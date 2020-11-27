Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal transfer update on Jack Wilshere

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal haven’t thought about a potential move to bring Jack Wilshere back to The Emirates.

The Gunners have been linked with a deal to bring Wilshere back to the north London side after the England international was released by West Ham United in the summer.

Wilshere hasn’t found a new club despite in theory being in the prime of his career at the age of 28.

The former Gunners midfielder went on loan to Bournemouth in the 2016-17 season before Wilshere moved to West Ham in 2018.

The talented playmaker scored one goal in 18 appearances but Wilshere struggled to stay fit and earn a starting spot in the Hammers team during his stint at the London Stadium.

Wilshere has already indicated that it would be a “dream” to return to Arsenal after he came through the ranks and broke into the first team under Arsene Wenger.

While Arteta spoke highly of Wilshere’s character, the Arsenal boss refused to indicate whether a move to sign the former Gunners midfielder was on the cards.

“We haven’t analysed that situation,” Arteta said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“What I can tell you about Jack is what I’ve said in the past, as a player, as a team-mate and as a person I rate him really, really highly.

“Unfortunately, at the moment we haven’t looked at that.

“We are focused on the players we have and we’re trying to do the best we can with them.”

Wilshere joined the Arsenal academy in 2001 before he eventually quit the three-time Premier League winners in 2018.

The Gunners signed Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Arsenal will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Emirates on Sunday night.

