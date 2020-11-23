Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wanted to sign Chelsea FC midfielder Jorginho in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Arsenal boss is a big admirer of the Italy international following his performances for Chelsea FC since his move to the Stamford Bridge outfit in 2018.

The same article states that the Gunners viewed Jorginho as an alternative to Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar after the north London outfit missed out on the signing of the French playmaker in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal boss Arteta and his backroom staff were seriously interested in the Brazilian-born midfielder but the Gunners didn’t have the funds to test Chelsea FC’s resolve to keep Jorginho.

The report details that Arsenal wanted an installment-based deal with Chelsea FC for Jorginho but the west London side failed to reach an agreement with the Gunners.

Jorginho has scored three goals and has made one assist in five appearances for Chelsea FC in the current campaign.

The Italian midfielder has netted 12 times in 109 games in all competitions over the past two and a half seasons.

Jorginho has only won the Europa League since his move to Chelsea FC from Napoli in 2017.

Chelsea FC will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon before Arsenal take on Wolves at The Emirates.

