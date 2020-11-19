Arsenal decide against signing Gunners legend’s 22-year-old son – report

Arsenal have decided against signing Dennis Bergkamp’s son Mitchel after a week-long trial at London Colney, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Gunners invited the 22-year-old for a trial at the north London side over the past week.

The same article reveals that Mitchel was taking part in training with Steve Bould’s Under-23 side at at their London Colney facility.

According to the same story, the youngster has been a free agent since he was released by Dutch minnows Almere City in the summer.

The report goes on to reveal that Arsenal have decided against signing Mitchel following his brief trial spell at the club.

Goal don’t offer an explanation for the decision but it seems that the Dutch midfielder won’t be following in the footsteps of his father by moving to Arsenal.

Bergkamp established himself as one of the greatest players in Arsenal’s history during his 11-year career at the north London side.

The former Netherlands international scored 120 goals in 423 games in all competitions during his 11 seasons at Arsenal.

Bergkamp has won three Premier League titles and three FA Cup crowns during his decorated career at the Gunners.

Arsenal will make the trip to Leeds United in their next Premier League game at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

