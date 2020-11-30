Arsenal are ready to sell Nicolas Pepe if they receive the right offer in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Star on Sunday is reporting that the Gunners have run out of patience with the Ivory Coast international following his poor performances since his club-record move to the Emirates Stadium.

The same article states that Arsenal chiefs have finally accepted that buying the 25-year-old was a mistake after Pepe was sent off for a headbutt in their 0-0 draw with Leeds United last weekend.

According to the same story, the Gunners are hoping a suitable buyer can be found for the Ivorian winger in the January transfer window to secure a large portion of the £72m feee that the north London side paid Lille little over 15 months ago.

The Star On Sunday claim that Arsenal won’t allow Pepe to leave on the cheap but the Gunners would consider what is described as a “suitable cash-plus player transfer” or “loan with an obligation to buy”.

Pepe has only managed to score 12 goals in 56 games in all competitions since Arsenal signed the Ivorian winger in a club record £72m deal from French side Lille in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Gunners opted to sign Pepe for a club-record fee after Pepe scored 37 times in 80 games in all competitions during his two seasons at French side Lille.

Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday.

