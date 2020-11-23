Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Leeds United are interested in a potential deal to sign Wimbledon starlet Quaine Bartley, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk is reporting that Bartley is attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of his debut for AFC Wimbledon in League One this term.

The same article states that Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Leeds have all been monitoring Bartley’s progress at AFC Wimbledon over the past few months.

According to the same story, the 16-year-old is not allowing interest from the Premier League to distract his progress at the League One side.

The report claims that Bartley is focused on working his way into first-team affairs at AFC Wimbledon rather than force a move to the English top flight.

TEAMtalk claim that Bartley is already training with the Wimbledon first-team squad ahead of his debut for the London outfit.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard has shown a willingness to give English talent a chance since taking over the reins of the west London side in 2019.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James have established themselves as regulars under the Chelsea FC legend.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also placed his faith in some of the younger members of his squad, such as Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds have also introduced some young English attacking talent to their starting XI, such as Jack Harrison.

