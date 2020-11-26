Arsenal are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to reports in Norway.

Norwegian newspaper VG, as quoted by The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal have maintained an interest in the Norway international despite missing out on Berge’s signature last January.

The same article states that the Gunners have been tracking the 22-year-old for some time but Sheffield United manage to strike a deal to sign Berge from Genk in a £22m deal.

According to the same story, the north London side have continued to keep tabs on the Norwegian midfielder during Sheffield United’s winless start to the Premier League campaign.

The Daily Mail reveal that the Gunners are ready to pounce should Sheffield United suffer relegation to the Championship this season in their second campaign back in the top flight.

The report claims that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Berge could be a good midfield partner for their big-money summer signing Thomas Partey.

However, the media outlet write that Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown an interest in Berge in the past.

Berge has scored one goal and has made one assist in nine games in the Premier League this season.

The Norwegian has netted twice in 25 games in all competitions for the Blades since his move to the Premier League side.

Arsenal will take on Wolves at The Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday.

