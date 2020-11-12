Arsenal need to replace Bernd Leno if Mikel Arteta is serious about winning the Premier League title, according to Tony Adams.

The Gunners signed Leno in a £22.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper after seeing off competition from Petr Cech and Emiliano Martinez.

The Gunners made the surprise decision to sell Martinez in a £20m deal to Aston Villa in the summer despite the Argentinian shot-stopper’s impressive performances for Arsenal at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Martinez played a big role in Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph after outstanding performances against Manchester City and Chelsea FC in the latter rounds of the domestic cup competition in the absence of Leno.

The German goalkeeper has already conceded 10 times in eight games in the Premier League this season to raise questions about Leno’s performances.

Former Arsenal captain Adams doesn’t believe Leno is a good enough goalkeeper for the Gunners if Arteta wants to build a team capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

“You notice with Liverpool who won the league last year, best goalkeeper, best central defender, Henderson in midfield, the spine of the team were phenomenal leaders,” Adams told Sky Sports News.

“I’ve always said if Arsenal ever want to win the league again they’ve got to get the best goalkeeper. And for me, Leno is maybe not the best goalkeeper. I question Martinez being let go, that was a mistake for me.

“I think Martinez has come of age, he performed excellently last season.

“Why would you, a club that’s wanting to win the league, let go one of the best goalkeepers in the country? I don’t see that as a good decision.”

Leno has made 79 appearances for the north London side since his big-money move to Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen two and a half seasons ago.

Arsenal have lost to Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League so far this season.

The Gunners will take on Leeds United at Elland Road in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday 22 November.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip