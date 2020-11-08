Dimitar Berbatov predicts Arsenal v Aston Villa

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to claim an emphatic 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday night.

The Gunners head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight after their impressive victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Arsenal have taken 12 points from their opening seven games in the top flight this term and they will be hoping to sign off for the international break with three points.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League to leave them level on points with Arsenal heading into Sunday’s clash in north London.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to claim a comfortable win and take all three points at The Emirates on Sunday.

Writing in his column published in Metro, Berbatov said: “Villa, like Everton, hit their blip and had a crisis.

“I think Arsenal can dispatch them easily enough here, they are playing very well.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup last season under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United away from home on Sunday 22 November.

