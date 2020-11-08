Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Aston Villa

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a victory over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday night.

The north London side head into the game looking to build some momentum in the English top flight, after having secured an impressive 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Arsenal are now looking to climb the Premier League table as Mikel Arteta aims to steer the Gunners towards a top-four finish in the top flight.

The Gunners have won four of their seven games in the top flight this season and they will be hoping to sign off for the international break with a victory against Villa at The Emirates.

Newly-promoted Aston Villa are currently level on points with the Gunners after their flying start to the new campaign, although the visitors have lost their last two Premier League outings.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is expecting an exciting game at The Emirates, but he is tipping Arsenal to claim all three points.

Writing in his column on the BetVictor website, Owen said: “Arsenal claimed an excellent victory at Old Trafford last week.

“Mikel Arteta set his stall out perfectly, and the Gunners will be hoping to carry that momentum into this one.

“Despite mounting a late comeback, Villa suffered defeat against Southampton last week, making it back-to-back loses for Dean Smith’s side.

“This will be another tough one for Villa, and I expect Arsenal to have their tails up. I fancy the good vibes to continue for the home side with a comfortable win against the Villains.”

Arsenal are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after they came eighth and won the FA Cup under Arteta last term.

