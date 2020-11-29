Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Wolves

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to edge to a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 29 November 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-0 win against Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday night.

The Gunners will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways following a a two-game winless run after a 0-0 draw with Leeds United and 3-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s side have only managed to win one of their last five Premier League games to leave the Gunners in the bottom half of the table ahead of the visit of Wolves.

Arsenal have lost four times in the Premier League this season to undermine the progress that Arteta’s side do appear to be making under the Spanish head coach.

The Gunners will take on a Wolves side that have one point more than their north London opponent following a mixed start to the 2020-21 campaign for the Midlands side.

Wolves are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League games, securing victories over Fulham, Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a narrow win against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday night.

“I like Mikel Arteta’s approach to the game, but at the moment Arsenal are struggling, even though they’ve improved defensively. Wolves haven’t been at their best yet this season,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

Arsenal are looking to avoid a third successive loss at The Emirates.

The Gunners have only lost one of their last 23 games against Wolves, remaining unbeaten in north London since 1979.

Arsenal have scored in every fixture against Wolves since that defeat 41 years ago.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to late VAR drama in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw at Brighton
Ian Wright
Ian Wright states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to consider Man United move
Bruno Fernandes
Dimitar Berbatov names Bruno Fernandes’ main weakness at Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard admits he relies on two experienced Chelsea FC players in the dressing room
Related Articles

Home »
Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to late VAR drama in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw at Brighton
Ian Wright
Ian Wright states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to consider Man United move
Bruno Fernandes
Dimitar Berbatov names Bruno Fernandes’ main weakness at Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard admits he relies on two experienced Chelsea FC players in the dressing room
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network