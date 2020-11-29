Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Wolves

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-0 win against Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday night.

The Gunners will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways following a a two-game winless run after a 0-0 draw with Leeds United and 3-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s side have only managed to win one of their last five Premier League games to leave the Gunners in the bottom half of the table ahead of the visit of Wolves.

Arsenal have lost four times in the Premier League this season to undermine the progress that Arteta’s side do appear to be making under the Spanish head coach.

The Gunners will take on a Wolves side that have one point more than their north London opponent following a mixed start to the 2020-21 campaign for the Midlands side.

Wolves are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League games, securing victories over Fulham, Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a narrow win against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday night.

“I like Mikel Arteta’s approach to the game, but at the moment Arsenal are struggling, even though they’ve improved defensively. Wolves haven’t been at their best yet this season,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

Arsenal are looking to avoid a third successive loss at The Emirates.

The Gunners have only lost one of their last 23 games against Wolves, remaining unbeaten in north London since 1979.

Arsenal have scored in every fixture against Wolves since that defeat 41 years ago.

