Michael Owen predicts the winner of Arsenal v Wolves

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a victory over Wolves in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

The Gunners head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the English top flight after their goalless draw away to Leeds United last time out.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League recently, and they have only managed one win in their last five outings in the English top flight.

The Gunners have taken 13 points from their opening nine games in the Premier League to leave them in the bottom half of the table.

Wolves, meanwhile, are a point ahead of the north London side heading into Sunday’s clash at The Emirates.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is expecting to see Arsenal claim the three points on Sunday and return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arsenal earned a point against Leeds last weekend having played most of the second half with 10-men.

“They come into this in need of three points, however, Wolves are solid just now. They’ll give anyone in the Premier League a match, and they don’t concede many goals.

“On a few occasions this season, Mikel Arteta has opted to sit in. If he decides to do that here, it might invite Wolves to attack and leave some space for the Gunners to counter.

“If it plays out like this, I can see the Gunners shading it, with Aubameyang getting back amongst the goals.”

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place in the table last term under Arteta.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

