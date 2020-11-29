Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday night.

The Gunners have lost three of their last six Premier League games to hamstring Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta this season.

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw with Leeds United last weekend after Nicolas Pepe was sent off for violent conduct in the second half.

The north London side have lost to Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa this term to leave Arsenal in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal have 13 points to leave Arteta’s side seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves are a point ahead of Arsenal ahead of their trip to north London in Sunday’s late kick-off.

The Midlands side have only lost one of their last six Premier League games to climb into the top half of the table ahead of their trip to Arsenal.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a close-fought 2-1 victory over Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday night.

“I can’t put my finger on exactly what it is, but Wolves are lacking something at the moment,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Arsenal are a bit stodgy as well, though. I’m going with the Gunners, but Wolves could easily edge it.”

Arsenal have only managed to win two of their last six meetings with Wolves, drawing four times during that run.

The Gunners were 3-0 winners against Molde in the Europa League on Thursday night to build some momentum ahead of the visit of Wolves.

Arsenal will make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 6 December.

