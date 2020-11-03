Gary Lineker reacts to Diogo Jota’s display in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Atalanta

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker lavished praise on Diogo Jota after the Liverpool FC forward scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Portugal international started alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as part of Liverpool FC’s front three in place of Roberto Firmino in Italy.

Jota had scored against Sheffield United, FC Midtjylland and West Ham United in his last three games in all competitions.

The summer signing continued his fine form with a clinical finish in the 16th minute when Jota beat his opponent for pace before he flicked his finish past Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

The 23-year-old doubled the away side’s lead in the 33rd minute when Jota expertly controlled a long pass before he instinctively finished past Sportiello to score his fifth goal in four games.

Jota completed his first Liverpool FC hat-trick in the second half when he showed pace and composure once again to round the Atalanta goalkeeper.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to give his verdict on Jota’s impressive goal-scoring form for the Merseyside outfit.

Lineker wrote on the social media app: “What a tremendous signing Jota is proving to be. Another lovely finish. Wouldn’t have thought you could improve @LFC’s front 3, but …….”

Lineker added: “Jota’s hotter than the lotta them.”

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane completed Liverpool FC’s rout on the outskirts of Milan.

Jota moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window to provide competition for Firmino, Mane and Salah.

The Portuguese forward scored on his debut in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield back in September to hit the ground running at Liverpool FC.

Jota has scored in his last four games ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip