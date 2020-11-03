Michael Owen reacts to Diogo Jota’s hat-trick in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Atalanta

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes Liverpool FC have a “special talent” on their hands in the shape of Diogo Jota after the Portuguese forward scored twice in 5-0 win over Atalanta on Tuesday night.

The Reds made the trip to the Serie A side for the first time in Uefa competition in pursuit of a third successive win to make an impressive start to the 2020-21 Champions League campaign.

Jota started in place of Roberto Firmino and the Portuguese forward repaid Jurgen Klopp’s faith with an impressive double in the first half to put Liverpool FC in control in Italy.

The summer signing produced an exquisite finish to break the deadlock after Jota showed strength to hold of an Atalanta defender before he finished past Marco Sportiello.

Jota doubled his tally in the 33rd minute when the 23-year-old controlled Joe Gomez’s long ball before he instinctively beat the Atalanta goalkeeper at his near post.

The Portuguese forward completed his hat-trick in the second half when Jota got on the end of Mane’s pass before he rounded the goalkeeper to make it 5-0.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen raved about Jota following his impressive performance in Tuesday night’s 5-0 rout of Atalanta.

“It’s an unbelievable finish,” Owen told BT Sport.

“If Liverpool fans were unsure if they had a top class recruit on their hands, they know now.

“He is special.”

Jota has scored nine times in nine appearances for Liverpool FC since his move to the Merseyside outfit from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Salah and Mane got on the score sheet in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Atalanta.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip