Michael Owen states his prediction for Atalanta v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The defending Premier League champions will make the trip to the Italian side without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho in search of a third successive Champions League group-stage win.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Ajax in Amsterdam in their opening group-stage fixture before the Merseyside outfit edged to a narrow 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last two Premier League games to claim top spot in the Premier League table ahead of Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool FC are likely to start with Joe Gomez alongside Nathaniel Phillips in the heart of their defence against an Atalanta side that are the second-highest goal-scorers in Serie A.

Atalanta were 4-0 winners against FC Midtjylland in their opening fixture before the Italian club secured a 2-2 draw with Ajax.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Atalanta in Italy on Tuesday night.

“Atalanta have been a joy to watch so far this season!” Owen told BetVictor.

“They are a dangerous outfit, and with Liverpool’s frailties at the back just now, the Italians will fancy themselves to cause some problems.

“Despite conceding goals, Liverpool are finding a way to win at the moment. That’s the mark of champions, and I think whilst Atalanta will be a huge test, I fancy the Reds to come out on top.”

Liverpool FC haven’t previously faced Atalanta in the Champions League or the Europa League but the Italian side were in the same group as Manchester City last term.

The Citizens were 4-1 winners at Atalanta before the Serie A side battled to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the return fixture.

Liverpool FC have won just three of their 13 games against Serie A opposition in Italy in Uefa competitions.

Overall, the Reds have secured victories in 11 of their 31 games against Italian teams.

